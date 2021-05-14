JICA tender process affected due to lockdown, date extended

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) funded pollution abatement of Mula-Mutha river project’s estimate cost has reached ₹1,511 crore and now the tender process has also been delayed due to lockdown.

The PMC has extended the tender of the JICA project to May 31, 2021.

Jagdish Khanore, project head of JICA said, “The tender documents selling date has been extended up to May 31. The actual last date was March 30, 2021. However, due to the pandemic induced lockdown, there are restrictions on movement. Bidders requested the PMC to extend the date of selling documents.”

He further said, “Most of the bidder companies are outside the Pune city and they are facing a problem to get documents. The process of the tender is an offline process.”

The project was sanctioned by the Central government under the National River Conservation plan (NRCP) in2015.The actual project cost was ₹990.26 crore. However, due to delays, the estimated cost has gone to ₹1,511 crore.

Under the JICA project, the PMC will construct 11 new sewage treatment plants (STPs) in different parts of the city to reduce the pollution of Mula-Mutha.

The project will create an additional treatment capacity of 396million litres per day (MLD) over the existing treatment capacity of 477 MLD, laying of 113.6 kms of sewer lines and renovation/rehabilitation of four existing intermediate pumping stations.