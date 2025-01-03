Jitendra Dudi appointed as new Pune district collector

Pune district collector Dr Suhas Diwase has been promoted to secretary in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and appointed as the state’s Jamavbandi commissioner. In his place, Jitendra Dudi, previously Satara district collector, has been appointed as the new Pune district collector. Additionally, Pune Zilla Parishad CEO Santosh Patil has been transferred to replace Dudi as Satara district collector. The transfer orders were issued on Wednesday by V Radha, additional chief secretary of the general administration department. Dudi began his administrative career in Jharkhand and has also served as an assistant secretary in the central government. (HT PHOTO)

Dudi, a 2016 batch IAS officer, hails from Jaipur, Rajasthan. He began his administrative career in Jharkhand and has also served as an assistant secretary in the central government. After being posted in Maharashtra in 2018, Dudi worked as the Junnar provincial officer in Pune district and later as the chief executive officer of the Sangli Zilla Parishad.

Earlier in February 2024, then-collector Rajesh Deshmukh was moved to the sports commissioner role, and Suhas Divase assumed the position of Pune district collector. During his tenure, Divase oversaw the Lok Sabha and state assembly elections, ensuring a peaceful process. During the period, Pune excelled in voter registration and achieved significant progress in key projects, including completing 85-90% of the land acquisition and award process for the eastern phase of the circular road, one of the district’s flagship infrastructure initiatives.

Dudi’s appointment has drawn attention due to the unique presence of three administrative officials from the same family in the Pune district. His wife, Aanchal Dalal, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, is currently posted with the State Reserve Force (SRPF) in Pune. Additionally, Dudi’s brother-in-law, Shekhar Singh, serves as the commissioner of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).