Katraj Chowk to Navale Bridge Chowk bypass highway stretch poses risk for citizens

It has come to light that hundreds of commuters travelling daily between Katraj Chowk and Navale Bridge Chowk bypass highway are risking their lives as many entry and exit points have been closed and the service road near Shivsrushti remains an unfinished, ‘kachha’ road among others. The precarious condition of this stretch is due to the National Public Works Department (NPWD) working on new service roads, underpasses and other infrastructural works since the last two to three years. Recently, the NPWD closed down illegal entry and exit points on the stretch with only a few entry and exit points kept open to connect the bypass highway to the service road. (RAHUL RAUT/ HT PHOTO)

Recently, the NPWD closed down illegal entry and exit points on the stretch with only a few entry and exit points kept open to connect the bypass highway to the service road. However, the service road itself has not been completed and remains a ‘kachha’ road.

Abhijeet Dhamdhere, a local resident, said, “If we want to travel to Pune city, going via Katraj Chowk is too far for us so we go by the kachha service road near Navale Bridge Chowk so that we can directly connect to Sinhagad Road.”

There are a couple of schools located on this stretch of highway and throughout the day, school-goers and their parents keep crossing the bypass highway risking their lives in the process. Also, school vehicles, buses and vans are parked on the service road, thus blocking the traffic.

Smita Kamble, a parent, said, “I cross the highway daily to drop and pick up my daughter to/from the school near Ambegaon Budruk. We are afraid to cross the highway as trucks and heavy vehicles are speeding by but we do not have any other option.”

The NPWD is constructing an underpass in front of Ambegaon D Mart. Vehicles from Navale Bridge Chowk headed towards Katraj Chowk have to navigate this one kilometre stretch with vehicles coming onto the incomplete service road from the wrong side. Many a time, two-wheelers skid and fall on the road. Dust blowing along the stretch makes it difficult for the public to travel.

A senior official from the NPWD on condition of anonymity said, “We want to complete the work of the service road and underpass by the year end but there will be gap of a few months during the monsoon period. Certainly though, the underpass work will be completed immediately as citizens can use it to cross the highway.”