Pune, The trial in the murder case of Ketan Agrawal , who was allegedly pushed to his death off Lohagad Fort by his fiancée and her boyfriend, began at the Wadgaon Maval sessions court on Saturday, with noted lawyer Ujjwal Nikam appearing as special prosecutor. Ketan Agrawal murder trial starts; Ujjwal Nikam appears as special prosecutor

The prosecution will present its opening arguments on November 17, Nikam, who appeared in the case for the first time after his appointment as a special prosecutor, told reporters.

A lawyer representing accused Siya Goyal filed applications seeking bail and discharge from the case for her. The defence claimed that there was no evidence against her, Nikam said.

The court also directed accused Ritesh Hange , who did not have a lawyer, to engage one before the next hearing. A lawyer will be appointed for him through the court if he fails to do so, the court said.

The prosecution will inform the court about the alleged conspiracy and the evidence collected by the police regarding the roles of Goyal and her boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary at the next hearing. The applications filed by Goyal will also be heard on November 17, Nikam told reporters.

Nitin Bhalerao, Goyal's lawyer, said the videographic and other technical evidence collected by the police has not yet been provided to the defence. Therefore, an application seeking access to the evidence was also filed.

Senior advocate Vipul Dushing will appear for the defence on November 17, Bhalerao said, adding that the defence believes the evidence collected by the police was insufficient to secure a conviction.

All three accused Siya Goyal, Chaudhary and Hange appeared before the court through video conference from Yerawada Central Jail in Pune.

According to the police, Agrawal, a real estate businessman, was set to marry Goyal. As she did not want to marry him, Goyal and her boyfriend Chaudhary allegedly conspired to kill him. Hange, Chaudhary's friend, was allegedly party to the conspiracy.

Agrawal was pushed into a gorge at Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18, 2026, leading to his death.

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