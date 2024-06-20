Khadki rly station to get two more platforms

PUNE: The Pune railway division has decided to add two more platforms at Khadki railway station due to which long-distance trains headed for Mumbai will now be able to stop at or start from Khadki railway station. Pune railway division to add two more platforms at Khadki railway station for long-distance trains headed for Mumbai to stop or start from station. (HT FILE)

As per the information shared by the railway, two platforms will be added at the Khadki terminal which in turn will reduce the burden on railway trains and passenger operations at Pune railway station. Passengers too will be relieved. Lakhs of passengers travel through Pune railway station every day, whereas about 200 to 300 trains arrive and depart from here every day. As such, Pune railway station is overburdened and several trains are delayed. There is a huge rush of passengers due to which, the railway administration and passengers have to face many problems.

Against this background, the railway administration is now planning to increase the number of platforms at railway stations and is emphasising on developing stations in Pune city as terminals, just like Mumbai. According to this, the railway is working to develop Hadapsar and Khadki stations in the vicinity of Pune railway station as terminals. If these stations are fully developed in future, the stress on Pune railway station will lessen. In this regard, works are being carried out by the Pune division of the railway and as part of the same, two platforms will be added at Khadki terminal. Therefore, the number of platforms here will be three in the next few months, for which a fund of ₹35 crore has been approved by the Railway Board. Accordingly, the length of one platform here will be increased, while a new platform will be constructed.

Indu Dubey, Pune divisional railway manager (DRM), said, “Khadki terminal 2 platform will be extended to reduce increasing congestion of trains at Pune railway station. The approval of the Railway Board has been received for this. Also, a fund of ₹35 crore has been approved. The action plan for the work is ready and the tender process will be started soon. There will be three platforms in total when the work is completed. This will provide great convenience to passengers.”

The Pune railway division is planning to stop express trains at important railway stations near Pune railway station to reduce the increasing pressure on Pune railway station. The proposal in this regard has been given by the Pune division to the railway headquarters. Therefore, express trains running from Pune will soon be stopped at important railway stations near Pune station. So, along with reducing the stress on Pune’s railway station, passengers will be facilitated to get off at the respective areas. If this decision is approved, it will be implemented immediately. The two platforms to be extended at Khadki station for this purpose will be beneficial for the railways.