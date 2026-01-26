Khambataki tunnel project nearing finish line, to be opened in June 2026

Following successful, weeklong trials – during which light vehicles ran smoothly along one of the two tunnels (Satara-Pune) of the Khambataki tunnel project – the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to throw open to the public both the tunnels and their allied infrastructure from June 2026; ensuring faster, safer and uninterrupted travel while bypassing the accident-prone Khambataki ghat section of the Pune-Satara national highway. Commuters who frequently use the Pune-Satara route have welcomed the development. (HT PHOTO)

Highlighting the significance of the project, NHAI Pune project director Sanjay Kadam said, “The new Khambataki tunnel, viaduct and underpasses will greatly enhance both mobility and safety on this highway. Following a week-long trial run, we found that traffic and safety systems performed efficiently, with no major technical issues. From June, both tunnels will be opened for regular traffic at full capacity. This project reflects modern highway engineering, where speed has been achieved without compromising on safety.”

Commuters who frequently use the Pune-Satara route have welcomed the development. “Driving through the Khambataki ghat has always been stressful, especially during the rains or at night. Reducing the journey from nearly an hour to a few minutes will make a huge difference for daily travellers like us,” said Kiran Pisal, a Satara-based private employee.

Transport operators, too, are equally optimistic. “Heavy vehicles consume more fuel while climbing the ghat and the risk of accidents is always high. The tunnel will cut costs, reduce vehicle wear-and-tear, and make our trips much safer,” said Ramesh Mundada, a truck driver who regularly ferries goods between Pune and Kolhapur.

The long-awaited Khambataki tunnel project, set to dramatically transform travel between Pune and Satara, has been designed keeping in mind traffic requirements for the next 25 years and has a handling capacity of nearly 1.5 lakh passenger car units (PCUs) per day. The project comprises two separate, modern tunnels - one for each direction of travel; a 1.2-kilometre-long viaduct across the valley; and two underpasses at Khandala and Velhe to ensure safe crossing for local residents.

The tunnel carriageway has a width of 10.5 metres with three traffic lanes, while each tunnel is about 1.3 kilometres long. Each tunnel is equipped with modern safety and monitoring systems, including CCTV and PTZ cameras for round-the-clock surveillance, dedicated tunnel control rooms for traffic management, emergency escape passages, high-intensity lighting, and powerful ventilation fans to maintain air quality. These features are designed to ensure safe travel even at night and during the monsoon season. The viaduct ahead of the tunnel further streamlines traffic by allowing vehicles to cross the valley without descending into the ghat. The viaduct spans 1.2 kilometres and forms a crucial component of the overall 6.5-kilometre project which been executed at an estimated cost of ₹493 crore.

At present, motorists spend around 40 to 45 minutes navigating the ghat section, particularly during peak hours or adverse weather conditions. With both the tunnels operational, this travel time will be reduced to just about seven minutes, resulting in significant savings in time and fuel. The project will also help bypass the treacherous Khambataki ghat section which has for long been notorious for its ‘S’-shaped curves, steep gradients, and severe traffic congestion.