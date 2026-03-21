Kharadi residents protest civic inaction against waste dumping

Frustrated over the lack of response from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) despite repeated complaints regarding rampant dumping of waste in open spaces across Kharadi, residents, including school students, on Friday staged a protest demanding immediate intervention by the civic body. The protesters urged the PMC to take strict action against those responsible, and to ensure that such dumping is stopped at the earliest. Members of the Kharadi Residents Welfare Association said that they have raised the issue multiple times with civic authorities but no concrete action has been taken so far. (HT PHOTO)

According to residents, at least six to seven locations in Kharadi have turned into dumping grounds, leading to environmental degradation and health concerns. Members of the Kharadi Residents Welfare Association said that they have raised the issue multiple times with civic authorities but no concrete action has been taken so far.

Prabha Karpe, president of the association, said, “Kharadi is witnessing large-scale illegal dumping, destruction of natural resources, and severe environmental damage. We met the municipal commissioner on March 11 and submitted a memorandum highlighting the issue of unauthorised dumping in open spaces. However, the situation remains unchanged.”

The residents also alleged that certain political representatives have been trying to encroach upon a plot reserved for a PMC garden in the area.

Akshay Poorey, joint secretary of the Kharadi Residents Welfare Association, highlighted a recent incident saying, “About a month ago, a fire broke out in a heap of debris dumped on a plot reserved for a PMC garden. Since then, toxic smoke and fumes have been affecting the nearby residents. Despite multiple visits by the fire brigade, the smoke has not yet subsided completely.”

Poorey added that several locations, including the Mula-Mutha riverbank; survey numbers 3/6, 63 and 73; and JJ Project area, continue to face similar issues, causing significant inconvenience and health risks to citizens.

Meanwhile, Avinash Sapkal, head of the solid waste department at PMC, said, “The civic body has already initiated efforts to clear the affected sites. Regarding the persistent smoke, we suspect it is emanating from legacy waste dumped earlier, which contains materials that continue to emit fumes intermittently. As these components remain warm, removing the debris from the site is challenging. It will take some time to completely clear the area.”