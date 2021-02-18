Knife attack inside ATM over rivalry in Pune

PUNE: A rivalry between two rival local groups in Hadapsar led to an attempted murder of one and vandalism of an ATM kiosk in Bhekrainagar.

The injured was identified as Rohit Ingale (20) of Phursungi.

The accused were identified and the police are on a lookout for eight people in the case.

“These are local groups who have rivalry among them. The complainant and the suspects have previous cases against them. They had been in another fight four months ago. We are looking for the eight men,” said assistant police inspector Ratnadeep Gaikwad of Hadapsar station who is investigating the case.

Ingale was in the ATM to withdraw cash and buy a new mobile phone, according to the complaint. Two of his friends were standing outside the ATM, the complainant told the police. However, the eight men entered the ATM and attacked him sickles and vandalised the ATM.

They allegedly dragged him out of ATM and attacked him in order to create fear among onlookers, according to the police

A case under Sections 307 (attempted murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimdiation), rioting of Indian Penal Code; Section 37(1)with135 of Maharashtra POlice Act; Sections 3 and 7 of Criminal Law Amendment Act; and Section 3 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act was registered at Hadapsar police station.