Koyta-wielding gang creates havoc in Hadapsar

Panic gripped residents of Hadapsar on Monday night when a group of koyta-wielding youths went on a violent rampage in the Sadesatranali area, vandalising shops, street food stalls, and vehicles, and spreading fear across the locality.

The incident occurred around 9:20 PM near Survey No. 195, between Sadesatranali and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, according to Hadapsar police officials.

A gang of six individuals, reportedly armed with sharp weapons, arrived on two motorcycles and began attacking roadside stalls and parked vehicles without any apparent provocation. Several pani puri stalls, shops, and vehicles were damaged in the sudden violence, leaving locals shocked and frightened.

Eyewitnesses reported that the gang members shouted threats at bystanders while smashing property and intimidating people in the area. The motive behind the attack remains unclear, though police suspect it could be linked to a local gang rivalry or an attempt to instil fear in the community.

Hasan Mulani, sub-inspector at the Hadapsar Police Station, stated, “We are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the accused. Prima facie, it appears that the attackers may have been under the influence of alcohol. They damaged a shop and four vehicles, seemingly to create an atmosphere of terror.”