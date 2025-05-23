Landslide near New Katraj Tunnel in Pune disrupts traffic amid intense rainfall

A landslide occurred near New Katraj Tunnel on the Pune-Khed Shivapur highway, disrupting vehicular traffic early morning on Thursday. The landslide, which took place after a night of intense rainfall, partially blocked the highway covering nearly half of the road with debris. According to National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) workers on site, the landslide took place around midnight due to the heavy downpour that lashed the region. Cleanup operations began early in the morning, with teams working continuously to clear the debris and restore normal traffic flow. (HT PHOTO)

The incident comes in the wake of two consecutive days of relentless rain battering western Maharashtra. Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the surrounding districts have witnessed intense downpour with Pimpri-Chinchwad receiving the highest rainfall at 101 mm. On Wednesday, heavy rain continued, especially in the rural parts of Pune district, increasing the risk of more such mishaps.

An official from the NHAI who was overseeing the clearing operations said on condition of anonymity, “The landslide occurred due to water saturation in the soil layers on the hillside. We used heavy machinery to remove the debris and expected partial clearance within a few hours after the landslide occurred. However, complete restoration of the road went on till late evening. We are also assessing the stability of the slope to prevent further landslides.”

A local who regularly travels to Satara by this route, Rajesh Pawar, said, “I left home early thinking I would beat the rush, but we got stuck here for over an hour. This route is crucial for thousands of daily commuters. Authorities need to implement better preventive measures during rainy months.”