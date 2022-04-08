Pune same sex couple signs MoU for legal protection
In a rare incidence of a same-sex couple seeking legal validity for their relationship, a Nagpur-based lesbian couple registered a notarized memorandum of understanding (MoU) on in a Pune district court to ensure protection from their families who are against their relationship.
One of the signatories is 28 and hails from Nagpur while the other is a 19-year-old student and hails from Gondia district of Maharashtra. The names of the signatories have been withheld to protect their identities.
The two met in October 2021 and decided to live together, the MoU, which was registered on April 7, stated. However, the family of the 19-year-old began to harass them and since February, they faced a “serious threat to their lives,” the couple’s lawyer Vikas Shinde said. The document aimed at getting legal protection from those “inimical or hostile to their relationship,” Shinde said.
“Both the parties have mutually decided to live-in voluntarily without any force, fraud, coercion, under influence and therefore there are making this MoU to this effect. It has been agreed by and between the parties hereunto that they will live together on mutual promises herein contained and mutual promises of each parties to act as the living companion and partner to the other,” the MoU stated.
“The parties do hereby undertake, assure, agree and declare unto each other that they both by self-determination are very well aware about their sexual orientation and identity,” it added.
“My partner’s family decided to hold her wedding. She told me that she wanted to stay with me and left her house. A police inquiry was initiated against me and it was alleged that I eloped with her. I was getting threatening messages. We have to stay together. I don’t know what will happen in the future. I contacted activists and came to Pune and signed the MoU,” the 28-year-old said.
The document stated that the couple will open a joint bank account and bear all living and daily expenses jointly. “Any property purchased from this account shall be considered joint property of the parties. They have no grievance against one another pertaining to the same,” it stated.
“Though Section 377 has been scrapped, there is no law to endorse same sex marriage. At this point, there has to be a legal measure to ensure that the couple stays securely and safely. Hence a memorandum of understanding has been signed. This could the first case where a same sex couple has signed an MoU. There can be legal protection to them if they are being threatened by someone. Till one of them breaks the MoU, the agreement remains valid and binding for both the parties,” Shinde said.
There is a clutch of petitions before the Delhi high court seeking legal recognition of same sex marriages under the Special Marriage Act, the Hindu Marriage Act and Foreign Marriage Act.
This also includes a petition filed by three persons one of whom is an OCI (overseas citizen of India), and another who is a US citizen, to allow a foreign-origin spouse of an OCI cardholder to apply for registration regardless of gender or sexual orientation.
A petition challenging the Hindu Marriage Act has also filed at the Kerala HC.
Same sex couples seeking legal protection from courts or the police usually file affidavits stating their intention to live together as consenting adults. Recently, the Tamil Nadu HC issued a series of directives in a case where a lesbian couple was harassed by the police and the families for their decision to live together. The court directed that when state police received any missing persons cases that involve consenting adults belonging to the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ+) community, the police close the complaint without subjecting them to any harassment.
Rare Red-necked Phalarope sighted in Tarapur
Mumbai: A rare Red-necked Phalarope bird was sighted at a saltpan in Tarapur, 120 km from Palghar, on Friday. “It is a rare sighting. We need to protect the wetlands as it has a rich biodiversity,” said Pravin Babre, a bird watcher who captured the bird This bird breeds in Eurasia, North America, and Arctic regions travel to Sri Lanka and New Zealand to spend winters, said Ashish Babre, another birdwatcher.
Cabinet approves purchase of additional power to meet surging demand
Mumbai: The state cabinet on Friday cleared the decks for the state power distribution utility to the procure 760 MW of power to augment the short term supply. The state cabinet authorised the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited to sign short-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) to avoid load shedding. “The cabinet has allowed the MSEDCL to decide on these PPAs,” a senior state government official told HT.
₹2Cr provision made by TMC to provide playgrounds for children across Thane city
The Thane Municipal Corporation plans to include playgrounds strictly aimed at providing space for children across the city to play. A proposal of ₹2Cr is in the pipeline for the same. There are many open spaces or grounds under Thane civic body but very few are being used as gardens. Most of these open spaces are rented for political events or for weddings and cultural functions. Children are forced to look for alternative spaces.
Karnataka CM alleges conspiracy to disturb peace as schools receive bomb threats
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday a conspiracy is being hatched to disturb the state's peace. His remarks came in response to bomb threats received by some schools in Bengaluru, which police said were mostly a “hoax”. The Bengaluru Police also conducted searches in many schools earlier in the day following the threats received via email.
Thane police on the lookout for man for sexually assaulting six-year-old neighbour
The Shrinagar police in Thane are on the lookout for a man who has been allegedly sexually assaulting his six-year-old neighbour. A few locals saw him taking the girl inside his home while she was playing and asked him to open the door. Fearing their wrath, he released the girl and fled the spot. The accused is identified as Anwar Shaikh, residing three rooms away from the complainant's house.
