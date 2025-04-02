Loni Kalbhor police arrest woman for husband’s murder 

The Loni Kalbhor police arrested a woman on Tuesday for allegedly murdering her husband with the help of her friend. According to the police, the woman and her accomplice plotted and executed the crime due to their alleged extramarital affair. The deceased has been identified as Ravindra Kashinath Kalbhor (49), a resident of Wadale Wasti, Loni Kalbhor. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident was reported between Monday at 11 pm and Tuesday at 3 am at Wadale Wasti, Loni Kalbhor. The deceased has been identified as Ravindra Kashinath Kalbhor (49), a resident of Wadale Wasti, Loni Kalbhor.

On Tuesday at around 7 am, a woman residing in the neighbourhood noticed that Kalbhor was in a pool of blood. She immediately informed policy and others.

During the police investigation, it was revealed that the deceased was alone at home as his wife had gone to another village. While questioning her, the police suspected her, and after cross-checking technical data, police confirmed that Shobha Ravindra Kalbhor (42) killed her husband along with her friend Gorakh Trimbak Kalbhor (41), a resident of the same locality.

Rajendra Panhale, senior police inspector at Loni Kalbhor police station said, “Both the accused, Shobha and Gorakh hatched a conspiracy to eliminate her husband as he was creating disturbance in their relationship.’’

According to Panhale, the accused Gorakh killed Ravindra by hitting hard on his head using a spade. Police have also recovered WhatsApp chat messages exchanged by the accused duo regarding the planning of the murder.

A case has been filed at Loni Kalbhor police station under BNS sections 103, 3(5) and sections 37(1), 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.