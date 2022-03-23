LPG price hike: Small eateries, snack centres feel the heat

PUNE Owners of roadside small snack centres and eateries, on recovery mode after Covid lockdowns, have to deal will recent rise in LPG rates. Post ₹50 hike in domestic cooking gas rate, LPG cylinder (14.2 kg) for non-subsidy home costs ₹950 and 19kg commercial cylinder, used by hoteliers and snack centres, is ₹2,100.

“Now when we are getting customers like the pre-Covid times, the LPG price hike will affect our business as people visiting us have also faced financial difficulties during the pandemic. Students, who are dependent on outside food and are on monthly budget, will be worst hit,” said Prakash Shinde, owner of a snack centre at Navi Peth area.

During the lockdown period, roadside food outlets who use LPG to run shops were badly hit. Later, they were allowed to open shops for limited hours.

Mahesh Chavan, secretary, small-scale food vendors association in Pune, said, “The sudden hike in LPG rates leaves us with no choice but to increase rate of food items.”