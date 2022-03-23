LPG price hike: Small eateries, snack centres feel the heat
PUNE Owners of roadside small snack centres and eateries, on recovery mode after Covid lockdowns, have to deal will recent rise in LPG rates. Post ₹50 hike in domestic cooking gas rate, LPG cylinder (14.2 kg) for non-subsidy home costs ₹950 and 19kg commercial cylinder, used by hoteliers and snack centres, is ₹2,100.
“Now when we are getting customers like the pre-Covid times, the LPG price hike will affect our business as people visiting us have also faced financial difficulties during the pandemic. Students, who are dependent on outside food and are on monthly budget, will be worst hit,” said Prakash Shinde, owner of a snack centre at Navi Peth area.
During the lockdown period, roadside food outlets who use LPG to run shops were badly hit. Later, they were allowed to open shops for limited hours.
Mahesh Chavan, secretary, small-scale food vendors association in Pune, said, “The sudden hike in LPG rates leaves us with no choice but to increase rate of food items.”
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics