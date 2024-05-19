LPG tanker bursts into flames due to suspected illegal gas filling near Khed; no casualties

An LPG tanker caught fire at Mohitewadi near Khed on the Chakan-Shikrapur highway at around 4.30 am on Sunday. No casualty was reported in the accident, said officials. A loud explosion was heard at Sablewadi, Shel Pimpalgaon, Rase, Bhose and Kadachiwadi villages located in the neighbourhood of the accident spot.Some houses even reported damage. (HT PHOTO)

Some suspects were trying to steal gas from the LPG tanker when the incident took place. The suspects fled from the scene following the incident, according to police.

A big piece of the tanker was found lying in a field some 300 metres away from the accident spot.

The fire destroyed three heavy vehicles and several two-wheelers parked nearby, said officials.

Rajabhau Zarekar , an area resident, said, “The loud explosion took place early in the morning and a portion of our wall collapsed and window glasses shattered before breaking into pieces “

Preliminary reports indicate that the LPG theft was being carried out where commercial and domestic cylinders were being secretly filled by some suspects. Around three to four broken gas cylinders were recovered from the spot by the police.

Police inspector Pramod Wagh, in-charge, Chakan police station, said that a case has been lodged against some suspects for stealing LPG from the tanker which led to the explosion.

“The fire damaged nearby trucks, two-wheelers and damage was reported at some houses. The fire plumes could be seen spread over a large area near the accident and parts of the tankers were blown off to far-off places due to heat and high impact of the LPG gas explosion,” said Wagh.