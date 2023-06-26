Precautionary power outage in Nigdi on Sunday

The power supply in and around Nigdi was cut off on Sunday as a precautionary measure after an LPG gas tanker capsized near the Bhakti-Shakti Chowk. The Maharashtra electricity distribution corporation limited (MSEDCL-Mahavitran) later restored the supply at 5 pm. Accordingly, the electricity supply of about 550 consumers in Nigdi Gavthan, Sector 24 and 26 as well as the Sainathnagar area was disconnected by Mahavitran (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Nishikant Raut, MSEDCL PRO said, “An LPG gas tanker of Bharat Petroleum, which was travelling from Mumbai to Pune, met with an accident and overturned near Madhukarrao Pavle Bridge in the early hours of Sunday. Due to the presence of gas in the tanker, the police department informed about shutting down the power supply to Mahavitraan to avoid any possible mishap.”

Accordingly, the electricity supply of about 550 consumers in Nigdi Gavthan, Sector 24 and 26 as well as the Sainathnagar area was disconnected by Mahavitran. After that at 10.30 in the morning electricity supply was started in Sector 26. However, according to the instructions of the police department, the power supply was stopped in the rest of the area and was restored at 5 pm.

Meanwhile, a branch of a tree fell on the 22 KV Saudamini power line at 7.20 pm on Saturday in Bhusari Colony, causing a short circuit in the Kothrud area. The employees of Mahavitran removed the branch and restored the power supply by 8 pm.