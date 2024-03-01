Lukewarm response to tender defers cervical cancer vaccination in Pune schools

The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) health department undertook the initiative to consider vaccinating adolescent girls against cervical cancer before the Union health ministry. However, lukewarm response to the vaccine supply tender has deferred the much-lauded immunisation programme. Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer in women after breast, lung, and colorectal cancer, with the country accounting for nearly one-fourth of the world’s cervical cancer deaths. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The civic body has decided to administer the quadrivalent Human Papillomavirus (qHPV) Cervavac vaccine to girls in municipal schools. Students of Class 8 and Class 11 will be administered a single shot of cervical vaccine, benefitting 2,500 girls. However, the civic body has found itself in a tight spot as it is unable to get supplier to start the programme.

Dr Rajesh Dighe, immunisation officer, PMC, said, “The tender to supply vaccines was floated on January 31 with February 7 deadline. However, as only one bidder showed interest, the process was cancelled. The tender has been floated again on Thursday and the bid will close after seven days. This time we will allot the tender even if it is single bidder. We are looking for vaccine manufactured in India as they are affordable.”

Polio vaccination campaign on Sunday

PMC will conduct a mass pulse polio vaccination campaign from Sunday. Over 2.98 lakh children aged under five years will be vaccinated under the programme to be held between March 3 and March 9, said officials.

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, PMC health officer, said, “At least 1,362 booths have been set up. The facility will be available at all PMC-run healthcare facilities, including 54 hospitals, 19 maternity homes and 29 health and wellness centres. The booths will be available at ST stands, railway stations, metro stations, airport and public gardens. The campaign will not run on August 8 on account of Mahashivratri.”