Lumpy skin disease: After humans, cattle observing social distancing
After human beings, it is now the turn of cattle and buffaloes to observe social distancing as the state government has banned any kind of movement or gathering of these animals within and outside controlled zones following a rise in Lumpy skin disease (LSD) cases
After human beings, it is now the turn of cattle and buffaloes to observe social distancing as the state government has banned any kind of movement or gathering of these animals within and outside controlled zones following a rise in Lumpy skin disease (LSD) cases.
Earlier last week, the government issued a notification prohibiting the movement of all cattle and buffaloes from places where they have been kept to areas within and outside controlled zones in response to the spread of LSD. The government declared the entire state a controlled zone. The notification - issued by principal secretary Jagdish Gupta on Thursday - also banned races, fairs, exhibitions and all such activities that could see a gathering of the bovine species.
Dr Shivaji Vidhate, district animal husbandry officer, zilla parishad (ZP) Pune, said that once an animal tests positive for LSD, it is isolated. “It is a part of the protocol that once cattle are seen with lumps on the skin, they are isolated from other animals and kept in a different shed. The space around the isolated cattle is also disinfected and sprayed to kill mosquitoes as mosquitoes may transmit the virus to other cattle,” Dr Vidhate said.
LSD has spread in a total 280 villages across 19 districts of Maharashtra including Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Akola, Dhule, Pune, Latur, Aurangabad, Beed, Satara, Buldhana, Amravati, Osmanabad, Kolhapur, Sangli, Yeotmal, Parbhani, Solapur, Washim and Nashik till September 10 this year. A total 42 infected animals have died till Sunday, including 17 in Jalgaon district, 13 in Ahmednagar district, one in Dhule, one in Akola, three in Pune, three in Buldhana, three in Amravati, and one in Washim district.
Animal husbandry commissioner Sachindra Pratap Singh said that the number of infected animals is on the rise and that farmers have been advised to isolate the infected animals. “We have instructed farmers to isolate the infected animals and vaccinate all cattle within a 5 km radius to avoid spread of the disease,” Singh said.
Besides Maharashtra, many other states have also prohibited the movement of cattle. LSD has also been reported in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi.
-
JEE Advanced 2022: Aryaman Angurman tops Ludhiana district with AIR 321
Aryaman Angurman bagged the top spot in the district by securing an all-India rank of 321 in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 results which were announced by National Testing Agency on Sunday. Aryaman, who is a resident of Salem Tabri and had completed his schooling from Civil Lines, Kundan Vidya Mandir, had earlier topped the district in JEE Main 2022 with an AIR of 197 in his second attempt.
-
Ludhiana | Complaint filed against singer for hurting religious sentiments
Shiv Sena leader Amit Arora has filed a complaint against Punjabi singer G Khan for allegedly performing songs promoting liquor consumption and vulgarity at a Ganesh Chaturthi programme in Janakpuri. In his complaint, Arora, who is vice-president of Shiv Sena Punjab, said that despite performing at a religious event, the singer performed songs like“Peg Mote Mote” and “Choli ke peeche kya hai” which are vulgar and promote consumption of alcohol.
-
Construction of Ram temple to cost ₹1800 crore: Trust
A sum of ₹1800 crore will be spent on building the Ram temple in Ayodhya according to a revised estimate, Champat Rai, general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth KshetraTrust, said to the media after a meeting in the temple town on Sunday evening. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust also finalised its rules and regulations after the meeting presided over by chairman of the Ram temple construction committee, Nripendra Misra.
-
18-45 age group leads vaccination drive in last 10 days in Pune
In the age group of 18 to 45 years, Pune district reported more vaccination in the last 10 days as compared to other groups, according to data from Co-WIN dashboard that suggests other age groups saw less vaccination. Pune Municipal Corporation health department, immunisation officer, Dr Suryakant Deokar, said that many students in the 12-18 age group are not attending schools regularly because of the festive season.
-
Ludhiana | Khanna police form 6 teams to keep tab on illegal sand mining
Following murderous attack on the teams of mining department by people involved in illegal sand mining in Machhiwara, Khanna police has initiated a drive forming six special teams, led by senior officers, that will patrol along the river sides to keep a tab on the illegal activity during odd hours. Police have identified eight points in Machhiwara alongside Sutlej river from where the accused extract sand illegally at late-night and in wee hours.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics