Maha approves complete waiver of exam fees for higher & tech education students in disaster-hit areas

In a relief for students affected by natural disasters, the Maharashtra government has approved a complete waiver of examination fees for students studying in higher and technical education institutions across 282 disaster-hit talukas in the state. The decision, taken by the higher and technical education department on February 14, will be applicable for the academic year 2025–26. As per the government resolution (GR), students enrolled in non-agricultural universities, examination boards, and affiliated colleges under the jurisdiction of the higher and technical education department, will be eligible for the exam fee waiver. The department has instructed all universities and colleges to implement the decision with immediate effect. The director of higher education has been tasked with ensuring adequate financial provisions for the smooth implementation of the scheme. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The move follows the declaration of several talukas as disaster-affected due to severe rainfall and floods during 2025, which caused extensive damage to agriculture, property, and livelihoods. Based on recommendations by the revenue and forest department, drought-like relief norms were considered for these regions and multiple concessions were announced earlier for the affected families. The latest decision extends this relief specifically to students pursuing higher education. Officials said that the measure aims to prevent educational disruption among students from families facing financial hardship due to disasters. “Thousands of students will benefit from this decision, ensuring that economic distress does not come in the way of their academic progress,” the department stated.

The director of higher education has been tasked with ensuring adequate financial provisions for the smooth implementation of the scheme. Institutions have also been directed to streamline administrative procedures so that eligible students can avail the benefit without delay. The relief is expected to have a significant impact, especially in Pune, Konkan, and western Maharashtra, where many talukas bore the brunt of extreme weather events. Haveli and Indapur talukas in Pune district; and Kalwan, Deola, Igatpuri, Malegaon, Niphad, Nandgaon, Satana, Dindori, Surgana, Trimbakeshwar, Peth, Sinnar, Chandwad and Yeola talukas in Nashik district are among those covered by the relief.

Last year, the state witnessed exceptionally heavy rainfall across many parts, resulting in crop losses, damage to farmland, property destruction, and in some areas, loss of life. At the time, the government announced a series of relief measures, including land revenue concessions, restructuring of cooperative loans, one-year moratorium on agricultural loan recovery, electricity bill waivers, and fee concessions for students of classes 10 and 12. However, examination fee waivers for students pursuing higher education had remained pending until now. With the issuance of the latest GR, students in disaster-affected regions will finally receive long-awaited financial relief, easing their burden and helping them continue their education without interruption.