Maha-Metro prepares for Ramwadi-Wagholi, Vanaz-Chandani Chowk extension

PUNE Maharashtra Metro Railway Corporation (Maha-Metro) is moving forward with plans to extend the Pune Metro from Ramwadi to Vanaz and Ramwadi to Wagholi routes, even as the central government has not yet approved the projects. Construction will begin as soon as approval is granted, said officials. Maha-Metro plans to extend Ramwadi to Vanaz and Ramwadi to Wagholi routes as it awaits okay from the central government. (HT FILE)

The Maha-Metro is focusing on detailed design work for two stations on the Vanaz to Chandni Chowk line and eleven elevated stations on the Ramwadi to Wagholi extension.

On March 11, 2024, the state government approved both sections. The Vanaz to Chandani Chowk extension is 1.12 km long, fully elevated, and includes two stations: Kothrud Bus Depot and Chandani Chowk.

On August 7, 2024, Maha-Metro has floated tender and call consultant to metro stations and pillar design work of Ramwadi to Wagholi and Vanaz to Chandani chowk extension.

The Ramwadi to Wagholi stretch, also entirely elevated, spans 11.36 km and features 11 stations, including Viman Nagar, Kharadi Bypass, and Wagholi. Together, these extensions cover 12.75 km with 13 stations in total. The estimated cost for this project is ₹3,756.58 crores.

Atul Gadgil, director (works) of Maha-Metro, said, “The extensions for the Vanaz to Ramwadi line are a natural progression.The project will benefit residents along Ahmednagar Road and improve access to IT companies, financial and educational institutions.”

Gadgil added that they are preparing everything necessary to start the work as soon as they receive permission from the central government. “There is a possibility that the Public Investment Board (PIB) meeting could be called next month,” he said.