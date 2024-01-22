Maha-Metro to build MSRTC stand at Shivajinagar: Ajit Pawar

The Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar has instructed the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) to start the work of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation’s (MSRTC) bus stand at Shivajinagar and the state government will release funds to cover the expenditure once the project is completed. Ajit Pawar last week took a meeting with officials on Shivajinagar bus stand project. MLA Shirole, divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao and Maha-Metro’s managing director Shravan Hardikar were also present. (HT FILE)

According to the officials, the state transport (ST) bus stand at Shivajinagar was shifted to Wakdewadi for the metro underground station project. Earlier, it was decided that Maha-Metro will build the ST bus stand at Shivajinagar along with the metro station, before the state government asked the former that MSRTC will execute the project. There was also a plan to run the MSRTC bus stop from Wakdewadi and use its Shivajinagar space for other related works, before public criticism forced the authorities to build the ST bus stand at its original place — Shivajinagar. Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole had also demanded to shift the bus stand to its original place.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The decision to function ST bus stand from Shivajinagar plot was taken at a meeting chaired by cabinet minister Dada Bhuse recently.

Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar last week took a meeting with officials on Shivajinagar bus stand project. MLA Shirole, divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao and Maha-Metro’s managing director Shravan Hardikar were also present.

Pawar said, “Maha-Metro should start the bus terminus work and seek assistance from MSRTC. The divisional commissioner’s office should plan some spaces at the Shivajinagar plot for government offices. The state government will later release funds to cover the project expenditure.”

Hardikar had given a presentation about the work planned at Shivajinagar plot.