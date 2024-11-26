Maha-Metro to execute Swargate-Loni Kalbhor, Saswad Lines instead of PMRDA

The state government has asked Maharashtra Metrorail Corporation Limited ( Maha-Metro) to execute Swargate to Loni Kalbhor and Saswad extensions. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will have to pass the proposal in its general body meeting and send it to the state government for final approval, said officials. Currently, PMRDA, in partnership with the Tata Group on a Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis, is progressing with the Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar Metro line. (HT FILE)

The decision was taken by the cabinet on October 14, before the model poll of conduct came into effect for the assembly elections.

Earlier, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority(PMRDA) had submitted a feasibility report for extending metro lines from Shivajinagar to Loni Kalbhor and Pulgate to Swargate. Maha-Metro had also expressed interest in working on these routes.

As both PMRDA and Maha-Metro have submitted development plans for parallel lines, a decision was made to consolidate efforts under one organisation.

Shravan Hardikar, managing director of Maha-Metro, said, “The state government has approved several new metro routes. These include the Khadakwasla to Swargate line, Swargate to Hadapsar line, a spur line from Hadapsar to Kharadi, and an extension from Hadapsar to Loni Kalbhor. Maha-Metro will handle the construction of all these elevated metro lines.”

“PMRDA had planned to extend the Shivajinagar line up to Loni Kalbhor to Hadapsar and an additional spur line to Pulgate to Swargate However, Maha-Metro’s proposed extensions will cover more areas and serve a larger population. Additionally, the Sinhagad metro extension was not part of PMRDA’s plans. Considering this, the state government decided to allow Maha-Metro to execute the Swargate to Loni Kalbhor line to better connect more areas and people,” said Hardikar.

Atul Gadgil, director (works) of Maha-Metro, said, “The state government approved the Swargate to Loni Kalbhor and Saswad metro lines in the last cabinet meeting. However, the PMC needs to draft a proposal, get it approved in their general body meeting, and then forward it to the state government. This process was delayed due to the election code of conduct.”

Currently, PMRDA, in partnership with the Tata Group on a Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis, is progressing with the Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar Metro line. The plan is to extend this project further to Lonikalbhor and Swargate. PMRDA had initially sought project development plans from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation for these lines. Meanwhile, Maha-Metro had proposed a route from Khadakwasla to Kharadi covering Swargate, Hadapsar and Loni Kalbhor. Both entities had submitted their plans to the PMC.