Maharashtra: Applications outnumber seats for engineering courses this year
Even as admissions for the academic year 2022-23 are underway, the demand for engineering courses has shot up with 1.55 lakh applications received for the 1.10 lakh seats available in the state. After a long gap, most engineering seats are likely to be filled as demand is higher than the number of seats available. It is for the first time in the past 10 years that the number of applications has risen substantially. In 2020, as many as 96,337 candidates had registered for the central admission process while in 2021, the number was 108,718.
According to officials, emerging branches such as artificial intelligence (AI) and data science may see greater preference as compared to traditional engineering streams this year. The directorate of technical education (DTE) has published the provisional merit list on August 14, and the board will declare the final merit list on August 18. Dr Abhay Wagh, director, Technical Education Maharashtra, said, “We have got good response from students for our engineering admissions as there are more applications than the available seats. The admission process is underway now and once it is over, we are hopeful that all the seats across the state will be filled up.”
Earlier, the criteria for second-year admission to all engineering diploma programmes was completing Class 10 plus two years with Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry, Computer science, Electronics, Biotechnology, Agriculture and other engineering courses. Whereas now after the new notification issued by the AICTE, students who have passed their Class 10 board examination plus two years of the ITI diploma course with appropriate trade in that order will be eligible for admission to the second-year diploma programme. The affiliating body will offer suitable bridge courses such as Mathematics, Physics, Engineering drawing etc. for students coming from diverse backgrounds so as to achieve the desired learning outcomes of the programme.
Talking about this admission trend, Ramdas Zol, founder-president of Dattakala Institutes, which also offers engineering and diploma courses, said, “We are glad that more students after Class 10 board exams have chosen to go for engineering and diploma courses this year. We have also got many enquiries for our diploma courses and as the admission process is currently going on, we hope that all our seats will be filled up. As every year, some seats remain vacant as the number of applications is less as compared to the available seats.”
Meanwhile for the engineering diploma courses, registrations for admissions to the engineering diploma after Class 10 are over and it is likely that around 23,000 seats in the state will remain vacant this year. As many as 42,465 students have registered themselves for admissions to around 66,000 engineering diploma seats available in the state. The DTE has decided to allow students desirous of changing their branch of engineering after their diploma to do so from the academic year 2022-23 when they seek direct admission to the second-year degree course.
2022: 1.55 lakh applications have been received for the 1.10 lakh available seats.
2021: 56,788 seats remained vacant after 89,024 students were admitted to 329 engineering institutes.
2020: For the total 1.30 lakh seats available across the state, 96,337 applications were received.
2019: Around 89,079 students applied for over 1.30 lakh seats.
Regional authorisation committee at Sassoon to hold third meeting on August 18
Far two cases of kidney transplants have been approved by the regional authorisation committee at Sassoon General Hospital. On August 18, the committee at Sassoon will meet for the third time since its formation on June 15 this year and will be discussing one case which had discrepancies in documentation and two more cases for transplant. The previous committee was dissolved in April this year after the Ruby Hall Clinic kidney transplant malpractice case.
Pune, district report maximum wastage of Corbevax vaccine
Pune district has reported Corbevax vaccine wastage highest at 13.8 per cent, Covaxin at 5.15 per cent and Covishield 2.51 per cent. The wastage of Covaxin within Pune Municipal Corporation limits is 18.22 per cent, Corbevax 19.04 per cent and Covishield 1.95 per cent. Far, Corbevax was administered to the 12-18 age group. Dr Suryakant Deokar, immunisation officer, PMC, said the vaccine wastage for Corbevax and Covaxin are higher in the civic limits.
Novovax vaccine has 90.4% efficacy on variants: US firm
A US major vaccine manufacturer claimed that the efficacy rate of its Novavax vaccine, now manufactured by the Serum Institute in India, has been 90.4 per cent. Approximately 3.5 million SII-made doses of the Novavax vaccine have already been sent to the United States, according to Serum officials. Dr Gregory Glenn, president, research and development, Novavax said the US vaccine manufacturer's data shows that its prototype, current strain vaccine induces broad recognition of new variants, especially with boosting.
Auraiya family calls UP’s 108 service, but gets Delhi ambulance
KANPUR In a bizarre incident, an ambulance of the Delhi government reached the Phaphund town in UP's Auraiya district, an hour after a family of a woman who took ill on Tuesday evening called 108 for the state-run ambulance service. “We were furious when the driver told us that he would take the patient to a Delhi hospital, 400 kms away,” said Naresh Kori, whose wife Seema was ailing and needed medical assistance.
CM orders CID probe in Vinayak Mete’s death
Mumbai Days after the death of Shiv Sangram chief and Maratha leader Vinayak Mete in a road accident, the Maharashtra government declared a probe by the crime investigation department into the incident. On Wednesday, chief minister Eknath Shinde ordered the director general of police Rajnish Seth to start a CID probe. He was declared dead on admission by the doctors of MGM Hospital in Kamothe, Navi Mumbai.
