Now, a mobile app for smooth process of CM’s relief fund

The Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund is all set to go digital as the government will launch a mobile application for submission of document for financial aid. The application is likely to be officially launched on the eve of Independence Day. Since Eknath Shinde took over as CM; the unit has disbursed funds of ₹ 71.68 crore to 9,699 patients in a period 11 months. (HT PHOTO)

Mangesh Chivte, head of the Chief Minister’s Medical Aid Fund unit, said, “Currently, the applications are received on email and there is delay or the application gets stuck due to incomplete documentation. The mobile application will be user-friendly and these documents can be uploaded just by clicking the pictures.”

The Chief Minister’s Medical Aid Unit provides financial aid for treatment and surgeries. Since Eknath Shinde took over as CM; the unit has disbursed funds of ₹71.68 crore to 9,699 patients in a period 11 months. On an average every month 2,000 applications are received.

There are around 3,000 hospitals empanelled with us. The list of hospitals empanelled with us will be there in the application. Many times a person sends different documents in multiple emails, this makes the work cumbersome while downloading and attaching all the documents to specific applications. This too will be solved with the application and save time,” added Chivte.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON