Maharashtra elections: Rebels firm on contesting polls despite efforts by parties

With numerous rebels filing nominations against official candidates, leaders from both Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and Mahayuti alliances were busy Wednesday negotiating with them, urging them to withdraw their nominations. However, many rebels seem determined to stay in the race. Aba Bagul holds rally with supporters on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)

In the Parvati assembly segment, senior Congress leader Aba Bagul remains resolute in contesting the polls. On Wednesday, he led a large rally with supporters, stating that he was initially promised the Parvati seat and a ticket from the Congress. However, due to seat-sharing arrangements, Parvati was allocated to the NCP (SP), which fielded Ashwini Kadam. This has turned Parvati into a three-way contest among Bagul, Kadam, and BJP’s sitting MLA Madhuri Misal.

“People from different sections are supporting me. There is no reason for me to withdraw my nomination,” said Bagul.

Rebels from across the spectrum—including the BJP, Congress, Shiv Sena, and NCP—have submitted nominations against the official candidates of MVA and Mahayuti. State and city leaders have been reaching out, hoping many of these rebels will withdraw within the stipulated time.

Several notable nominations include Balasaheb Chandere from the NCP at Kothrud; Congress leaders Kamal Vyaware and Mukhtar Shaikh at Kasba Peth; Congress’s Manish Anand and BJP’s Madhukar Musale at Shivajinagar; Congress’s Lata Rajguru and BJP’s Bharat Vairage at Pune Cantonment; NCP’s Anand Alkunte at Hadapsar; and Sunil Khandve at Wadgaonsheri.

Senior leaders are personally calling these rebels, urging them to step down and support their alliance’s official candidates.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis acknowledging rebellion by various Mahayuti aspirants said, “It’s true that we have rebel candidates at some places. Due to our alliance, we couldn’t accommodate everyone, but this issue affects all parties. We’ll do our best to persuade the rebels to support the official candidates.”

Congress leader Arvind Shinde added, “We’re engaging with all our rebel candidates, appealing to them to join the campaign for our official candidates.”