Maharashtra issues Ganeshotsav guidelines amid Covid situation

Pune: The state government’s home department on Tuesday issued a notification regarding this year’s Ganeshotsav asking mandals to keep the height of public idols at four feet and the domestic ones at two feet. The restrictions are imposed to contain the Covid outbreak as the popular festival is scheduled to begin on September 10.

The government’s letter gives guidelines on the 10-day celebrations and last day of immersion procession.

Mandals have been instructed to arrange “darshan” of the diety online and avoid crowd at the daily prayers and offerings during the 10-day festival.

Devotees are requested to make idols out of metals, marbles and other substance instead of traditional plaster of Paris and immerse ecofriendly idols at home. Civic bodies are instructed to set up artificial tanks and ponds for immersion.

The guidelines states that mandals should not hold processions on the first and last days, and children and senior citizens should avoid visiting immersion spots. Mandals should also help municipalities, police, government authorities and health officials by following health norms.

Mahesh Suryavanshi, treasurer, Dagdusheth Ganpati Mandal trust, said, “We welcome the state government’s guidelines for this year’s Ganeshotsav. We request the authorities to arrange meetings with local Ganpati mandals and share the guidelines in detail for each city as the festival is celebrated differently at various places. The festival celebrations in Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra are completely different. The issue of mandap set-up faced in Pune last year should be resolved this time.”