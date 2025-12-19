Maharashtra to roll out ‘skill mix’ programme to curb child, maternal deaths

Pune: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Maharashtra public health department will launch the “skill mix” programme from next week across district hospitals, rural hospitals and sub-district hospitals in Pune, Satara and Solapur districts. The programme aims to reduce child and maternal mortality and morbidity by ensuring timely medical and surgical care at public health facilities, said officials on Thursday. A doctor listening to his patient's heartbeat with a stethoscope (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The initiative is the brainchild of Dr Bhagwan Pawar, deputy director of health services, Pune region. He said the programme would also benefit patients requiring surgical and specialised medical care for other conditions. “The decision was taken after a detailed gap analysis of first referral units (FRUs) and public hospitals in these districts.”

The move comes amid shortage of specialist doctors in government hospitals.

Dr Pawar said, “We want to ensure that normal deliveries, caesarean sections, and both minor and major surgeries are available at rural and sub-district hospitals. Fully functional FRUs at these centres can significantly help in reducing child and maternal deaths.”

According to official data, Maharashtra reported 1,168 maternal deaths and 13,728 child deaths (0–5 years) in 2024–25. FRUs are designated health facilities that provide round-the-clock comprehensive emergency obstetric and newborn care, along with other specialised emergency services. Each FRU requires at least four specialist doctors—a surgeon, gynaecologist, physician and paediatrician—supported by trained nursing staff and anaesthetists.

Under the programme, specialist doctors and healthcare personnel will be systematically deployed where most needed. Surplus staff at certain hospitals will be reallocated to facilities facing shortages.

Pune region has 67 rural and sub-district hospitals, and patients from primary health centres are frequently referred for advanced treatment and surgeries. Under the new system, such patients will be directed to the nearest rural or sub-district hospital to ensure quicker access to specialised care closer to home.