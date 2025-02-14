Maharashtra to start JE immunisation from March 

After a delay of one year, the Maharashtra Public Health Department will finally conduct the second phase of the pilot vaccination drive against Japanese Encephalitis (JE) in Pune, Raigad and Parbhani districts in March 2025. The campaign will also be conducted in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Panvel municipal corporation, said the public health officials. The campaign will also be conducted in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Panvel municipal corporation, said the public health officials. (HT PHOTO)

The Public Health Department on February 10, 2025, issued operational guidelines for JE vaccination to all these districts. The three strategies for prevention and control of JE include Integrated vector control–personal protection, larval control and environmental management, pig control and vaccination. The health department had earlier planned the JE immunisation in March 2024. However, due to unknown reasons, the campaign was delayed.

According to the Government of India’s strategy for introducing the Japanese Encephalitis (JE) vaccine in endemic districts, a one-time mass vaccination campaign will be conducted targeting all children aged 1 to 15 years in these areas. This campaign aims to vaccinate approximately 5 million children against JE in these three districts. Following the campaign, the JE vaccine will be integrated into the Routine Immunization (RI) schedule, with the first dose administered between 9 to 12 months and the second dose given between 16 to 24 months, said, a senior health official from the Public Health Department, who requested of anonymity.

Dr Rajesh Dighe, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) immunisation officer said the training of the trainers and staff has been completed and we have all required cold storage facilities.

“In Pune city as per the norms the estimated population of 1 to 15 years old children is 33% of the total population, which is around Eleven Lakhs. During the immunization, a single dose of 0.5 ml intramuscular injection on the anterolateral aspect of the left thigh in small children and the left upper arm in the deltoid region in big children/adolescents will be administered,” he said.

JE is the leading viral cause of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Asia. The disease primarily affects children under the age of 15 years. Seventy per cent of those who develop illness either die or survive with a long-term neurological disability.