Maharashtra: Woman flung into air after speeding car hits her in Pimpri | Video

A woman walking on the roadside was left injured after a speeding car hit her in Maharashtra's Pimpri Chinchwad city. The woman was immediately rushed to the hospital and the horrific visuals from the accident went viral on social media. A woman was hit by a speeding car in Maharashtra's Pimpri

The incident took place in Hinjawadi area on Tuesday afternoon and a clip of its CCTV footage surfaced on social media.

In the CCTV footage of the accident, the woman was seen crossing the road when a speeding car hit her. The woman was flung into the air after being hit, and violently hit the ground. Bystanders rushed to help the woman as she lay motionless on the road.

The incident is said to have occurred on June 12 at the Swaraj Chowk in MIDC Bhosari Police Station limits. Officials said that the injured woman was taken to the hospital by the driver of the car himself, and is currently undergoing treatment.

Pimpri-Chinchwad DCP Shivaji Pawar told PTI, “In an accident with a white Wagon R, the victim Rekha was injured, yesterday between 3.30-4 pm. She is stable now. The accused who is a 24-year-old has been taken into custody and the car seized.”

The police further confirmed that the driver of the car was not drunk. The officials said that prime facie, it appeared that the driver lost control of the vehicle.

“The accident took place on Tuesday afternoon when the car veered off the road and hit the woman as she was walking along the roadside. The woman received injuries. Her brother and uncle reached there shortly after the incident and took her home. They informed us that they will visit the police station to file a formal complaint,” an official told PTI.

This case comes nearly a month after a 17-year-old boy driving a Porche hit two IT professionals, instantly killing them. The teenager was allegedly drunk, and was released on bail just 15 hours after he was detained, sparking a nationwide outrage.

(With inputs from PTI)