Major fire at motorcycle showroom in Pune; 60 two-wheelers gutted

Nearly 60 two-wheelers were gutted after a fire broke out at a motorbike showroom-cum-service centre in Maharashtra's Pune city, officials said on Tuesday. One person was trapped in the premises due to smoke inhalation after the blaze erupted on Monday evening and was later rescued, they said.

The blaze was reported to the Fire Brigade control room at 8:38 pm. Fire tenders from Naidu and Yerwada stations, along with a water tanker from headquarters, were immediately dispatched.

The incident occurred around 8.30 pm on Monday on the ground floor of a three-storey building on Bund Garden Road in Tarabaug area, where the TVS showroom and service centre are located, according to the officials.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the service centre engulfed in flames, with thick smoke and multiple two-wheelers on fire. One person affected by smoke inhalation was rescued safely. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatuses brought the blaze under control within 30 minutes and began cooling operations to prevent re-ignition.

“On reaching the site, our personnel found a massive blaze in the service centre with several vehicles burning and thick smoke emanating from there,” a fire brigade official said.

“One person trapped due to smoke inhalation was rescued safely. The blaze was brought under control in about 30 minutes by the fire brigade personnel using the breathing apparatus, and cooling operations are underway,” he said.

Among the nearly 60 gutted vehicles were several petrol and electric two-wheelers, including some new and others that had been brought for repairs, the official said.Electrical wiring, machinery, batteries, spare parts, computers, furniture and documents were also destroyed in the blaze at the facility, the officials said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. The operation was led by senior fire officer Vijay Bhilare, with support from MSEDCL and local police.

