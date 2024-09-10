Major roads closed after 5 pm starting from Wednesday 

Starting Wednesday, September 11, five major roads in Pune city will be closed after 5 pm for better traffic management during the Ganpati Festival. The Pune traffic police department took the decision to streamline increasing traffic flow during peak hours in the Peth areas, where the Manache Ganpati are located. As per the information given by the Pune traffic police, Lakshmi Road, Shivaji Road, Bajirao Road, Tilak Road and other major roads will be closed after 5 pm between September 11 and 18. Devotees rush to the central city areas for the darshan of Lord Ganesha and the Ganpati Mandals. (HT PHOTO)

Amol Zende, deputy commissioner of police, City Traffic Branch, has appealed to citizens to use alternative routes.

Devotees rush to the central city areas for the darshan of Lord Ganesha and the Ganpati Mandals. To manage the traffic load, these changes have been made in the traffic system on major roads in the central area leading up to the immersion procession. Major roads in the central area will remain closed after 5 pm for all vehicles except essential service vehicles,” said DCP Zende.

There will be no parking on either side of the stretch from Jijamata Chowk to Mandai Chowk, Mandai to Shanipar Chowk on Shivaji Road, Shanipar to Futka Buruj on Bajirao Road, and Appa Balwant Chowk to Budhwar Chowk. The traffic department will enact one-way traffic on Kumthekar Road, Phadke Houd Road, Sinhagad Garage to Municipal Workshop Chowk, and Kohinoor Hotel to Bhagwan Mahaveer Chowk.