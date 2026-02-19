Major route changes for PMPML buses on Feb 19

Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) will divert several city bus services on February 19, 2026, due to large-scale celebrations of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti. With heavy footfall expected in central areas, the Traffic Police will shut key roads, including Laxmi Road and Shivaji Road, from around 4 pm. (FILE)

A ceremonial procession carrying the idol of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will commence at 4 pm from Bhavani Mata Mandir and conclude at the Shivaji Statue near the Civil Court. With heavy footfall expected in central areas, the Traffic Police will shut key roads, including Laxmi Road and Shivaji Road, from around 4 pm.

Bus routes 2, 10, 11, 35, 82, 99, 100, 140, 144, 174 and 202, among others, will run along alternate corridors such as Jangli Maharaj Road, Fergusson College Road, Dhole Patil Road, Kumthekar Road, Pune Station, Swargate and Kumbharwada, depending on direction.

Some services will skip Laxmi Road and move via Pune Station, the Police Commissioner’s Office, West End, Mahatma Gandhi Bus Stand and Golibar Maidan before rejoining their regular alignments. Others will pass through Kumbharwada, Mandai, Vishrambaug Wada and Deccan Gymkhana, in line with the traffic plan.

The changes will remain in effect from 4 pm until traffic normalises. Officials said further adjustments, if required, will be implemented immediately. Commuters are advised to plan, factor in delays and cooperate with authorities during the celebrations.