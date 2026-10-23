Pune: The Pune sessions court has granted bail to Rahul Sitaram Waghmare accused of attacking YouTube influencer and transport businessman Atharv Jagtap with a koyta during an alleged group assault outside a restaurant on Shirole Road on August 15. The court observed that the nature of the injuries and the circumstances did not prima facie establish an intention to kill. Man accused of attack on influencer gets bail

Additional Sessions Judge SU Wadgaonkar, in an order pronounced on Wednesday, noted that although 11 to 12 people were allegedly involved in the assault, the injuries included a small laceration and trauma to the back. The court said the circumstances prima facie did not indicate an intention or knowledge to cause death.

Waghmare was granted bail on a personal bond of ₹25,000 and a surety of the same amount. The court directed him not to contact Jagtap or tamper with prosecution evidence.

According to the FIR registered at Deccan Police Station, Jagtap had a dispute with Madhavi Kumbhar, whom he knew through social media, following a disagreement during Navratri in 2025. The dispute allegedly escalated after Kumbhar’s friend, Pratik Shinde, trolled one of Jagtap’s social media reels.

The prosecution said Jagtap and his friends were leaving Cafe Flying Gypsy around 3.45 am on August 15 when they were confronted by Kumbhar, Snehal Sonke, Shardul Oval and six to eight unidentified persons.

Jagtap allegedly retreated into the restaurant after becoming frightened. One of the attackers allegedly struck him on the head with a koyta after aiming for his neck. The group also allegedly kicked and punched him before fleeing when the restaurant manager raised an alarm.

Jagtap was initially taken to Sassoon General Hospital and later shifted to Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital for a CT scan. He was discharged after treatment and subsequently lodged a complaint.

Seeking bail, Waghmare’s lawyer argued that the principal accused had already been granted bail, the investigation was largely complete and Waghmare had been in custody since August 15. The prosecution opposed the plea, alleging that he had played a key role in the assault and citing other criminal cases against him.

The court held that the existence of other criminal cases, by itself, was insufficient to reject the application. It allowed the plea, subject to conditions.