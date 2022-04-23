Man arrested for killing flatmate over unwashed utensils in Pune
PUNE A 21-year-old man was remanded to police custody on Saturday by a local court for allegedly killing a flatmate over the issue of washing utensils late on Friday night.
The deceased man has been identified as Amar Basant Mahopatra, 28, a native of Dhenkanal district of Odisha while the arrested man was identified as Anilkumar Saratkumar Das, 21, a native of Cuttack district, also in Odisha.
The three men work as barbers in Pune and have immigrated from other states to earn a livelihood.
A complaint in the matter was lodged by a third person who lived with them. The complainant was identified as Birju Sahu, 40, a native of Jharkhand.
The three lived in a rented house in a society near the telephone exchange in the Baner area. On Friday, around 11:40 pm, when Mohapatra asked Das to wash utensils that were lying around since morning, according to the police.
Das got enraged by the demand and attacked Mohapatra with a kitchen knife and inflicted deep wounds under the left chest.
A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code along with Section 37(1) with135 of the Maharashtra Police Act was registered at Chaturshringi police station. Assistant police inspector Rajesh Malegave of Balewadi outpost of Chaturshringi police station is investigating the case.
-
Man kills pregnant wife, hangs self in UP’s Meerut
A man allegedly killed his five-month pregnant wife by hitting her with a hammer and then hanged himself to death at his home under Lisari Gate police station of Meerut district on Friday, police said on Saturday. Circle officer, Kotwali area, Arvind Chaurasia said neighbours found the man's grocery shop closed throughout the day on Friday. Chaurasia said the man hit his wife's skull with a hammer and then choked her by tightening an electric wire around her neck.
-
Sikh gurus transformed their bhakti into shakti, says Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said India's history would not be complete without mentioning the sacrifice and contribution of the Sikh gurus. Yogi Adityanath was addressing a gathering during the Sikh Sabhyacharak Mela organised by Gurudwara Alambagh at the Moti Mahal lawns here. One should be grateful to the Sikh community for making us feel safe today, Yogi Adityanath said.
-
Congress upset as party workers are being ignored in MVA
PUNE Congress workers are upset about not getting appointed to various corporations and committees in the state though it is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi. The leaders alleged that the alliance partners Nationalist Congress Party and Shiv Sena workers are being appointed to various posts and Congress leaders are being ignored. Secretary of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, Sanjay Balgude, has written a letter to revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat regarding the issue.
-
UP PCS-2022: 14,000 aspirants have made errors in online applications
More than 14,000 aspirants have made mistakes in their online application forms of UP Public Service Commission's Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2022, commonly known as PCS exam. However, in a major relief to these candidates, the commission has now provided an opportunity to these aspirants to rectify their mistakes. “The candidates have been given time till April 29 to make corrections in their respective forms online,” said UPPSC controller of examinations Arvind Kumar Mishra.
-
Pune to get a dedicated research lab for cancer medicine and treatment
PUNE A well-equipped laboratory will be set up to promote research in cancer medicine and treatment and to make tests available to the general public at reasonable rates in the city after a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was recently signed between Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Nashik and Indian Institute of Pharmaceutical Research for Genetic and Molecular Biology Laboratory. The cost of the project will be up to ₹2 crore.
