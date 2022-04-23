Man arrested for killing flatmate over unwashed utensils in Pune

PUNE A 21-year-old man was remanded to police custody on Saturday by a local court for allegedly killing a flatmate over the issue of washing utensils late on Friday night.

The deceased man has been identified as Amar Basant Mahopatra, 28, a native of Dhenkanal district of Odisha while the arrested man was identified as Anilkumar Saratkumar Das, 21, a native of Cuttack district, also in Odisha.

The three men work as barbers in Pune and have immigrated from other states to earn a livelihood.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by a third person who lived with them. The complainant was identified as Birju Sahu, 40, a native of Jharkhand.

The three lived in a rented house in a society near the telephone exchange in the Baner area. On Friday, around 11:40 pm, when Mohapatra asked Das to wash utensils that were lying around since morning, according to the police.

Das got enraged by the demand and attacked Mohapatra with a kitchen knife and inflicted deep wounds under the left chest.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code along with Section 37(1) with135 of the Maharashtra Police Act was registered at Chaturshringi police station. Assistant police inspector Rajesh Malegave of Balewadi outpost of Chaturshringi police station is investigating the case.