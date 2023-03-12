Man arrested in Pune for murder of wife

A 35-year-old man from Sangli district stabbed his wife in front of an IT company in Phase 3 area of Hinjewadi on Saturday night, said police. According to the police, the accused was addicted to alcohol and used to have heated arguments with his wife. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The arrested accused, identified as Namdev Valuchand Rathod, stayed at Hinjewadi.

According to the police, the accused was addicted to alcohol and used to have heated arguments with his wife Savita Namdev Rathod (30). He wanted to take their son with him to Sangli, but his wife was against it. On Saturday, the accused, in an inebriated condition, approached his wife when she was at Hinjewadi Phase 3 area at around 8:30 pm and after a verbal argument stabbed her with a sharp weapon and left her in a pool of blood.

After receiving the alert, a team of Hinjewadi police rushed to the spot and arrested the accused. The victim was taken to a hospital, but was declared brought dead by doctors. A case has been registered under Sections 302 (murder) of the IPC.