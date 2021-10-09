Man arrested in wife’s death by suicide case

The Bhosari police have arrested a man and his mother in connection with the death by suicide of his wife. According to the police, the family took ₹83 lakh from her family and yet harassed her leading to the victim taking the extreme step.

According to the police complaint, the woman was harassed from January 2015 till October 7, 2021, at their house located at Moshi Pradhikaran area.

The accused identified as Akhil Vipin (33) and mother Sudha (53) were booked on October 8. The FIR was lodged by the 64-year-old father of the victim. According to the FIR, the accused took ₹83 lakh from her and yet subjected her to mental and physical harassment. Fed up with the treatment meted out to her, she died by suicide after hanging herself in the house.