Home / Cities / Pune News / Man arrested in wife’s death by suicide case
pune news

Man arrested in wife’s death by suicide case

According to the police complaint, the wife (who died by suicide) was harassed by the man from January 2015 till October 7, 2021, at their house located at Moshi Pradhikaran area
The Bhosari police have arrested a man and his mother in connection with the death by suicide of his wife. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The Bhosari police have arrested a man and his mother in connection with the death by suicide of his wife. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Oct 09, 2021 10:24 PM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent

The Bhosari police have arrested a man and his mother in connection with the death by suicide of his wife. According to the police, the family took 83 lakh from her family and yet harassed her leading to the victim taking the extreme step.

According to the police complaint, the woman was harassed from January 2015 till October 7, 2021, at their house located at Moshi Pradhikaran area.

The accused identified as Akhil Vipin (33) and mother Sudha (53) were booked on October 8. The FIR was lodged by the 64-year-old father of the victim. According to the FIR, the accused took 83 lakh from her and yet subjected her to mental and physical harassment. Fed up with the treatment meted out to her, she died by suicide after hanging herself in the house.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 09, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out