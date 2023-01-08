Man assaults traffic cop in Pune, arrested

A traffic police sub-inspector from the Vimantal traffic police department was abused and beaten up by a businessman on Saturday evening, said police.

The accused has been identified as Abhinandan Sakharam Gaikwad (37), a resident of Sainath Nagar in Wadgaonsheri area.

According to police, on Saturday Ravindra Dhavare, was deputed to monitor traffic movement near Khalsa dairy in Vimannagar. At around 7:45 pm the accused parked his car in the middle of the road, hence the officer asked him to move his vehicle.

However, the accused was not in the mood to listen and started arguing with the official. He later threatened, abused and physically assaulted the official, said police.

Investigation officer, BB Wakade said, “After repeated requests, the accused was not ready to remove his car parked in the middle of the road, and started arguing with the traffic officer. Later he abused, threatened and beat up the officer, hence we have registered an FIR against him.’’

Wakade said, after the initial investigation, police arrested the accused on Saturday night.

A case has been registered at Vimantal police station under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).