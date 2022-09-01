Man booked for allegedly stalking teen by sending letters from Yerawada jail
The Talegaon Dabhade police have booked an inmate, who is currently serving his sentence at Yerawada jail for stalking a 17-year-old girl by sending her obscene letters from prison, said police officials on Wednesday
The Talegaon Dabhade police have booked an inmate, who is currently serving his sentence at Yerawada jail for stalking a 17-year-old girl by sending her obscene letters from prison, said police officials on Wednesday.
The complaint was filed by the girl’s mother. According to the complainant, this is the third time that the accused Shivam Vinod Shelke (21) has stalked her daughter.
In December 2021, Shelke was booked under IPC section 354 (Whoever assaults or uses criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage her modesty) for assaulting the girl, but got out on bail. Then in February 2022, Shelke was arrested under section 307 (attempt to murder) for assaulting the girl with a hammer. This is his third offence. Shelke is currently serving sentence at Yerawada jail under charges of attempt to murder of the same girl, according to police officials.
Police sub-inspector S Shimpane said, “Prima facia it seems that, Shelke was stalking and creating terror in her mind from jail by sending letters. Two cases have been registered against him earlier, and this is the third which is serious.’’
Talegaon Dabhade police have not yet written to Yerawada jail administration seeking more information in this case. However, the police officials have assured that they will soon contact the jail administration and get details.
According to Yerawada jail administration, all letters are censored by the yard jailer, only then it is sent to the respective address. Without ‘censored’ stamp, no letter can be sent.
Yerawada jail superintendent Rani Bhosale said that it is not possible to send such letters from prison. “The yard jailer has to scrutinise content of each letter and according to which he takes further call. Any objectionable content cannot be allowed to further post. The Talegaon Dabhade police have not contacted us, but we are ready to assist them in this regard,” she said.
Bhosale further hinted that the accused might have sent the letters during his court hearing.
Talegaon Dabhade police have registered a case under sections 354 d (stalking) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation). PSI Shimpane is investigating the case further.
-
UIET penalised for not refunding student’s fee
The district consumer disputes redressal commission, Chandigarh, has directed University Institute of Engineering and Technology, Panjab University, to refund ₹38,000 taken as fees along with interest. Despite opting out, a seat was allotted to The complainant, Apurv Singhal, a resident of Sector 48 at Chandigarh College Of Engineering and Technology in Sector 26. Singhal told the commission that despite writing numerous emails as well as personal visits, the university didn't refund the fees.
-
PGIMER performs first ever robot assisted stent implant
The advanced cardiac centre of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research performed the first ever robotically assisted bioresorbable stent implantation on a 47-year-old patient. The patient was suffering from coronary artery disease with 90% stenosis of major coronary arteries. Head of the department of cardiology, Dr Yash Paul Sharma, who performed the surgery with his team added that PGIMER's cardiology department has achieved least mortality (6.8%) in patients with acute coronary syndrome including cardiogenic shock and comorbidities of all age groups.
-
Cable theft at 66KV grid: 50k Kharar resident sans power for 14 hours
As many 50,000 residents of Kharar were without power from 3 pm on Tuesday to 5 am on Wednesday, due to cable theft at the 66 KV grid in Gillco Valley. This affected the 66 KV Gillco and 66 KV Ansal grids, officials said. Kharar sub-division comes under the Ropar circle of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited. As per the record, there is no backup source for both 66 kV grids in Kharar sub division.
-
NCRB report 2021: 88% suicide victims in Chandigarh were earning less than ₹5L per annum
The increasing cost of living seems to be taking toll on low-income groups as 88.33% of those who died by suicide in the city in 2021 were earning less than five lakh per annum, data compiled by the National Crime Records Bureau has revealed. In 2021, there was a slight dip in suicide cases (6.25%), with Chandigarh logging 120 deaths by suicide against 128 in 2020. While 84 victims were men, 36 were women.
-
Leave encashment matter: Panjab University calls emergent meeting of syndicate
After Punjab and Haryana high court on August 18 directed Panjab University vice-chancellor and education ministry secretary, among others, to remain present before the court on September 9 if leave encashment amount to all those eligible is not disbursed by then, the varsity has called an emergent meeting of its syndicate on Thursday to discuss the matter. The varsity initiated the process to amend regulations which took many years.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics