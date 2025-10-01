Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Man booked for assaulting traffic cop

    A traffic warden in Pune was assaulted by a bus employee after advising him to stop arguing, leading to injuries and police action against the attacker.

    Published on: Oct 1, 2025 7:54 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Pune: An employee of a private company assaulted an on-duty traffic warden after he advised the commuter to refrain from verbal arguments that were causing traffic congestion. The incident took place at the busy Mahavir Chowk in Chinchwad at around 9:15am on Monday.

    Man booked for assaulting traffic cop
    Man booked for assaulting traffic cop

    According to the police, when traffic warden Anil Rajeshwar Shah, 25, of Pimpri asked Sagar Chinchawale, 25, travelling in his firm’s bus, to end the heated verbal spat with the driver of a car as the commotion was blocking the traffic, the latter allegedly turned aggressive and started abusing the warden. He thrashed the warden before picking up a cement block from roadside and attacked him. While he escaped after the physical assault, onlookers alerted the authorities and shifted the injured warden to a nearby hospital.

    The absconding accused has been booked under Sections 118(1), 115(2), 352, 351(2)(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with Bengaluru Weather Live and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
    News/Cities/Pune News/Man Booked For Assaulting Traffic Cop
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes