Pune: An employee of a private company assaulted an on-duty traffic warden after he advised the commuter to refrain from verbal arguments that were causing traffic congestion. The incident took place at the busy Mahavir Chowk in Chinchwad at around 9:15am on Monday. Man booked for assaulting traffic cop

According to the police, when traffic warden Anil Rajeshwar Shah, 25, of Pimpri asked Sagar Chinchawale, 25, travelling in his firm’s bus, to end the heated verbal spat with the driver of a car as the commotion was blocking the traffic, the latter allegedly turned aggressive and started abusing the warden. He thrashed the warden before picking up a cement block from roadside and attacked him. While he escaped after the physical assault, onlookers alerted the authorities and shifted the injured warden to a nearby hospital.

The absconding accused has been booked under Sections 118(1), 115(2), 352, 351(2)(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).