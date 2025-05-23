Search Search
Friday, May 23, 2025
Man booked for bomb hoax call

ByNadeem Inamdar
May 23, 2025 09:04 AM IST

Bund Garden police have lodged case against unidentified person who called police control room and threatened to execute bomb blasts at three places in the city

PUNE The Bund Garden police have lodged a case against an unidentified person who called on the police control room number 112 and threatened that he would execute bomb blasts at three places in the city. The threat call was made on May 21.

Bund Garden police have lodged case against unidentified person who called police control room and threatened to execute bomb blasts at three places in the city. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Police constable Akash Sawaleram Kawate, 29, has lodged an FIR against the accused.

The accused called the Pune railway station control room and threatened to carry out blasts.

Police have booked the accused under BNS 125, 351 (3), 351 (4) and 351 (b). No arrest has been made so far.

