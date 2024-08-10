 Man cheated of ₹8.14 lakh in cryptocurrency fraud - Hindustan Times
Man cheated of 8.14 lakh in cryptocurrency fraud

ByNadeem Inamdar
Aug 11, 2024 05:30 AM IST

The cyber fraudster got in touch with him over Telegram app and convinced him to make investments in cryptocurrencies, merchant orders and other financial instruments and later cheated him

A 31-year-old resident of Yeolewadi, Kondhwa Budruk, has lodged a complaint with the police in August that he was cheated of 8.14 lakh in a task fraud case.

The police have invoked Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) 318 (4), 319 (2) and IT Act section 66 D against the accused. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The incident took place from July 8-July 18, 2024.

The cyber fraudster got in touch with him over Telegram app and convinced him to make investments in cryptocurrencies, merchant orders and other financial instruments and later cheated him.

The police have invoked Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) 318 (4), 319 (2) and IT Act section 66 D against the accused.

