Man held for duping job aspirants with fake PCMC appointment letters

The Anti-Extortion Unit of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly duping five job aspirants of ₹1.14 lakh by promising them employment in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) water supply department and providing them with fake appointment letters, police said on Sunday. An FIR was registered at the Bhosari police station on Sunday. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused was identified as Pratik Rajesh Dhyenje, 26, a resident of Cakrapani Vasahat in Bhosari who originally hails from Akluj in Solapur district. An FIR was registered at the Bhosari police station on Sunday.

According to the police, after receiving intelligence inputs, they verified the information with one of the alleged victims, and subsequently traced and detained the accused. During questioning, police allegedly found that the accused had previously been booked in a fraud case involving Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) flats.

Rohidas Pawar, DCP (crime), Pimpri Chinchwad, said, “In the MHADA case, the accused allegedly promised several people that he could arrange affordable houses for them and collected ₹22.41 lakh from the victims. A case was registered against him at the Bhosari police station under relevant sections of the BNS.”

The latest complaint was lodged after a victim alleged that the accused had prepared fake documents and appointment letters to convince job aspirants that they had been selected for employment in the PCMC water supply department.

Based on the complaint, Bhosari police registered a case on September 13 under relevant provisions of the BNS related to cheating and forgery.