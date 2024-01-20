close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Man held with MD drugs in Pune’s Market Yard area

Man held with MD drugs in Pune’s Market Yard area

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Jan 20, 2024 07:50 PM IST

Police arrest Diler alias Bombay Anwar Khan for possession of 4.610 grams of MD drugs in Ambedkar Nagar. Suspected to be part of a larger narcotics network.

A team of Market Yard police, during routine night patrolling on Thursday, intercepted an individual found in possession of MD (Mephedrone) drugs.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the arrested individual might be part of a larger narcotics distribution network operating in the area, said officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused has been identified as Diler alias Bombay Anwar Khan, who has a past criminal record.

The accused was arrested at Ambedkar Nagar when he was found carrying a substantial quantity of MD (4.610 grams) drugs.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the arrested individual might be part of a larger narcotics distribution network operating in the area, said officials.

A case has been registered at Market Yard police station under sections 8(c), 21(b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985.

