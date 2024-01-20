Man held with MD drugs in Pune’s Market Yard area

A team of Market Yard police, during routine night patrolling on Thursday, intercepted an individual found in possession of MD (Mephedrone) drugs. Preliminary investigations suggest that the arrested individual might be part of a larger narcotics distribution network operating in the area, said officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused has been identified as Diler alias Bombay Anwar Khan, who has a past criminal record.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The accused was arrested at Ambedkar Nagar when he was found carrying a substantial quantity of MD (4.610 grams) drugs.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the arrested individual might be part of a larger narcotics distribution network operating in the area, said officials.

A case has been registered at Market Yard police station under sections 8(c), 21(b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985.