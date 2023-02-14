Man killed after collision with ambulance in Pune

A 46-year-old man was killed after an ambulance collided with him while he was crossing the road at Nerhe junction on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway on Monday, police said.

Sinhagad police have arrested the ambulance driver, Munchand Yadav, in this case. Sheshrao Chavan (46) of Sparsh Housing Society in Ambegaon Khurd was killed in the mishap. He was working as a daily wage worker.

According to police, Chavan was trying to cross the road in front of the HDFC bank on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway on Monday around 12:30 pm, when a speeding ambulance hit him and he died as a result of severe injuries.

Chavan’s son-in-law, Kumar Alkute (31), of Dattanagar in Ambegaon Budruk, has lodged a police complaint about the incident. According to Alkute, the ambulance driver was disregarding all traffic rules when he dashed his father-in-law near Narhe. He did not stop after the accident and fled the scene. In his complaint, Alkute claimed that the ambulance driver was to blame for his father-in-law’s death.

Rahul Yadav, Police Sub Inspector (PSI) at Sinhgad road police station said, “As per the complaint filed by the relatives of the victim, we have registered a case and arrested the accused and further investigation is underway.’’

A case has been registered at Sinhagad road police station under sections 279, 338 and 304(a) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.