Man killed for non-payment of loan in Pune

PUNE: A 43-year-old man was killed in the late hours of Sunday for allegedly skipping payment on a private loan that he had taken. The deceased has been identified as Sharad Shivaji Aware (43) a resident of Sambhajinagar, Dhankawadi.

The police are on a lookout for two people in the case based on allegations raised by Aware’s friend Prashant Kadam. In his complaint, Kadam, claims that Aware had borrowed money from a private money lender and paid him back on a monthly basis. However, Aware failed to make a payment in November. According to the complainant, Aware and the moneylender met on the service road near Navale bridge around 11pm on Sunday when the lender is suspected to have killed him.

“The complainant and the deceased co-owned a shop. But the loan was for personal reasons. We are looking for two suspects in the case. There are no arrests yet,” said senior inspector Jagannath Kalaskar of Bharti Vidyapeeth police station.

Aware was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival. The mortal remains were sent for post-mortem to Sassoon General Hospital.

A case under Sections 302 (murder), 34 (common intention) and others of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act has been registered at Bharti Vidyapeeth police station.