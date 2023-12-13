Man killed in road rage incident in Hadapsar

A 30-year-old man from the Shewalewadi area near Hadapsar died in a minor incident that escalated into a feast fight on Tuesday night, said officials. The deceased has been identified as Abhishek Sanjay Bhosale, who was working at a furniture shop. (HT PHOTO)

The deceased has been identified as Abhishek Sanjay Bhosale, who was working at a furniture shop.

The accused have been identified as Vilas Sakat, Kailash Sakat, Sachin Sakat from the Phursungi area, and a group of seven to eight other people.

Based on the FIR, Kailash Sakat, Sachin Sakat, Prashant Rakhpasare, and Dnyaneshwar Rakhpasare were arrested by Hadapsar police on Wednesday.

As per police information, on Tuesday evening Bhosale was travelling in his car and had a heated argument with Vilas Sakat, who was walking along the road.

A trivial argument later escalated into a fight and Vilas broke the mirror of the car in a fit of rage.

According to the police, at around 9:55 pm to solve the issue and seek compensation, Bhosale approached Sakat. But Sakat was waiting for a chance to settle the score and attacked Bhosale along with others with sharp weapons. As the complainant and nephew of the deceased Atharv Sabale, he was also attacked and injured during the incident.

Ravindra Shelke, senior police inspector (SPI) at Hadapsar police station said, “As of now we have arrested three accused and booked seven to eight more people involved in this brutal attack.’’

According to Shelke, Bhosale approached Sakat for compensation purposes only, but Sakat was waiting for him and attacked the victim brutally in which he died later.

Immediately after the incident, Hadapar police formed two teams to search and arrest the accused.

An FIR in this case has been registered at Hadapsar police station.

The accused were booked under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (Murder), 323 (Voluntarily causes hurt), 143 (Unlawful assembly), 145 (Joining or continuing in unlawful assembly), 148 (Rioting), 504 (Intentional insult), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), and sections 4(25),37(1)(3) of the Arms act and further investigation is underway.