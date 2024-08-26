Man learns hacks from YouTube, steals 18 bikes, held

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested a man and detained his minor accomplice in connection with a series of high-end motorcycle thefts. The suspects are believed to have stolen at least 18 motorcycles across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Police probe found that the accused learnt the tricks to steal high-end bikes from YouTube videos. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused has been identified as Abhishekh Mallappa Havalekar, 21, from Shahupuri in Satara, living at Chakan with his minor associate.

Police probe found that the accused learnt the tricks to steal high-end bikes from YouTube videos.

The suspect was nabbed after analysis of 60-70 CCTV camera footages based on a theft complaint of two costly motorcycles from Sneharaj Apartment on Baner-Mahalunge Road. The accused confessed to stealing 18 bikes and all the two-wheelers, totally worth ₹8.9 lakh, were recovered from his possession. The police have claimed to solve 16 bike theft cases registered at Hinjewadi, Sangvi, Wakad, Pimpri, Chinchwad, Chatuhshrungi, Chandannagar, Bharati Vidyapeeth and Satara stations.

Sandeep Doiphode, deputy commissioner of police, Pimpri-Chinchwad, said, “Accused has been staying alone after he left home following argument with parents. He learned bike theft hacks online and targeted vehicles parked at places not covered by CCTV camera and highways.