Man remanded in custody for triggering forest fire in Junnar

The forest department has arrested a man for allegedly setting fire to a reserved forest area near Junnar, causing damage to vegetation and wildlife habitat. The incident occurred on Saturday, March 7, in the Khamgaon forest range, where several patches of vegetation were set ablaze. On March 8, the accused was produced before the Judicial Magistrate First Class Court in Junnar, which remanded him to two days of police custody. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

A case has been registered under Section 26(1)(b) of the Indian Forest Act 1927 for illegal entry into a reserved forest and setting fire to the forest area.

On March 8, the accused was produced before the Judicial Magistrate First Class Court in Junnar, which remanded him to two days of police custody.

According to officials, forest staff on routine patrol on March 7 noticed multiple fires in the reserved forest area near Mangnewadi village in Junnar taluka. When they rushed to the spot, they allegedly saw four persons setting fires at different locations in the forest and moving towards Manikdoh.

Forest officials chased the suspects and managed to catch two individuals, identified as Karan Pardhi and his acquaintance, who is a minor, both residents of Mangnewadi. Two other suspects managed to escape, taking advantage of the darkness, and a search is underway to trace them.

Forest range officer Pradeep Chavan said, “The minor cooperated throughout the inquiry and was released on the condition that he will appear whenever required and assist in further proceedings. The other accused was produced before the court and has been remanded to police custody.”

Chavan said no wildlife casualties have been reported so far in the forest fire. However, the blaze damaged the rich biodiversity of the forest area.

“Our team managed to control the fire in time and prevent any possible threat to nearby settlements,” he said.

The officer further said that setting fire in reserved forests and trespassing are serious offences punishable under the Indian Forest Act, 1927, with imprisonment of up to two years and a fine of up to ₹10,000. He added that the offence is non-bailable.