Man stabbed while trying to stop thieves from unlocking car in a residential society

A 35-year-old man was stabbed inside a residential complex in Nerhegaon, Pune after he tried to stop an armed robbery of his car.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by the 29-year-old wife of the injured man.

The couple was identified as Pramod Kisan Ghare (35), who works as an accountant in a private company, and Komal Ghare (29), a housewife.

The couple reside in a gated residential society in the Bhumkar chowk area in Nerhegaon, Pune.

“There are no suspects yet as the CCTV in the parking was facing in the other direction. The security guard was asleep when the men entered from the backside of the building. The victim sustained serious injuries but is stable and is undergoing treatment at Bharati Vidyapeeth hospital,” said police sub-inspector Kuldeep Sankpal of Sinhagad road police station who is investigating the case.

The car in question was a Swift Dzire. However, the police believe that the men may have been trying to steal something from inside the car and not the car itself as it was surrounded by vehicles on all sides and there was no way of driving the car out without being noticed, according to PSI Sankpal.

“The one who was trying to open the car fought with the victim, and the three others who were keeping a watch came and stabbed him,” said PSI Sankpal.

The couple were sleeping in their room when they heard noises from the parking inside their society compound at 3:45 am on Monday

Upon peeping from their balcony, the woman found a man trying to fiddle with their car, according to her complaint.

She informed her husband who went down to check on the situation and found that the miscreants were trying to force the car lock open.

The man tried to catch hold of the man who was trying to force the car lock open. However, the three others who were accompanying him started beating the complainant’s husband while verbally abusing him.

The complainant also claims to have intervened. However, one of them stabbed her husband in the stomach with a knife and grievously injured him.

A case under Sections 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code along with Section 4(25) of the Arms Act was registered at Sinhagad road police station.