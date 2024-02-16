Maratha protesters detained in Pune over Rasta Roko

Tensions flared on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway on Friday as Maratha protesters staged a disruptive agitation, resulting in the detainment of 50 protestors by the police authorities. Amidst the cacophony of honking horns and blocked lanes, protestors displaying banners and chanting slogans converged near Kiwale village, effectively halting traffic along the vital Pune-Mumbai Expressway. (HT PHOTO)

Maratha Kranti Morcha supporters staged the demonstration on Kiwale- Dehu Road to support Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil’s hunger strike in Antarwali Sarati, Jalana district.

The ‘Rasta Roko’ protest, a common tactic employed by activists to disrupt vehicular movement, underscored the growing frustration and impatience within the Maratha community regarding the delayed implementation of reservation measures.

Police authorities swiftly moved to contain the protest, apprehending 50 protestors to restore order and ease the traffic congestion that later ensued.

Another group of protesters held protests in front of the Wagholi police station after police permission was denied from the Rasta Roko in the Wagholi area.

The protest comes amidst heightened agitation and anticipation surrounding the issue of the Maratha reservation, with activists and community leaders intensifying their efforts to pressure the government into taking decisive action.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addressed the crisis on Friday, assuring the populace that the Maratha reservation would be granted in accordance with legal provisions. Shinde affirmed that the report on the social and financial conditions of the Maratha community, slated to be presented during a cabinet meeting in the special assembly session scheduled for February 20, would pave the way for decisive action.