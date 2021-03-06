Marne held by Pune rural police under MPDA
Gajanan Marne (44), a gangster released from Taloja jail after acquittal from two murder cases on February 15, was arrested by Pune rural police on Saturday. He was detained under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act.
“Today (Saturday) Gaja Marne is detained under MPDA act under detention order issued by Pune collector Rajesh Deshmukh on proposal sent by Pune rural police. He was detained with the help of Satara police at Medha in Satara,” said Abhinav Deshmukh, Superintendent of Pune rural police.
Marne was sent to the Yeravada Central Jail where his rival, Nilesh Ghaywal, was also detained and sent to in the past week by the Pune rural police.
Ghaywal and Marne’s rivalry was part of a gang war that ensued in the city in the early 2010s. They had both been arrested then and acquitted in murder cases in 2020 by various courts.
While Ghaywal was sent to two years of externment from Pune within months of his release, Marne was booked under eight cases by various police forces for participating in a rally with scores of cars to celebrate his release from Taloja jail.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Marne held by Pune rural police under MPDA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Non-covid deaths higher in 2020 despite drop in road fatalities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man arrested for forging RTO-related documents for money
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
State government passes gunthewari bill to regularise illegal structures until December 2020
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC says no to “unnecessary” CCTV installations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ekbote booked for provocative speech, “mini-Pakistan” comment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navale Bridge Chowk audit report submitted, collector orders immediate improvements
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Citizens suffer as 37 CFCs remain shut since lockdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mohammadwadi-NIBM annexe residents demand action against speeding bikers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vandana Chavan unhappy with PMC over protection of water bodies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prakash Upadhyay takes charge as ADRM, Pune railway division
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC to auction nine flats to recover dues from builder
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bavdhan residents hold E-dharna against garbage dumping
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nitin Landge elected chairperson of PCMC standing committee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune: Bombay HC asks media to not give unnecessary publicity to woman's death
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox